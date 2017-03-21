× State Troopers: Two fatalities in two crashes in DeKalb County

DEKALB COUNTY, Ala. – State troopers confirm two people have died Tuesday on Highway 117 in DeKalb County.

Officials said one person was killed during a two vehicle accident on Highway 117. A short time later, about two miles away from the accident, state troopers said a pedestrian was hit and killed. Authorities confirm that pedestrian was a minor.

