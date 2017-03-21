Nick Saban delivers classic rant of first day of spring football

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (al.com) - Nick Saban rejected the notion that Alabama is going to return to a "ball-control" offense after the Crimson Tide lost to Clemson in the national title game.

During a fiery rant, Saban said what transpired in the only defeat of the 2016 campaign won't push Alabama to adopt a conservative approach under new offensive coordinator Brian Daboll. In the 35-31 loss, the Tide had a nine-minute time of possession deficit and squandered a 10-point lead in the fourth quarter -- throwing the ball 16 times and running it in 13 other instances during the second half.

Five defensive players were on the field for more than 100 snaps.

