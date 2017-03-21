× Need money for college? Write an essay and save lives.

Distracted driving kills, and young drivers are at risk. So what can we do to help prevent distracted driving collisions? One Huntsville personal injury law firm has decided to ask young drivers directly, and they’re putting significant college money on the table as an incentive. “Every day, our law firm represents someone whose life has been turned upside down by distracted driving.” says Joe King, attorney for Morris King & Hodge. “Every single day. We see the real-life consequences. It’s scary and tragic, but it’s not an accident — it’s a choice. And we need impactful ideas to stop distracted driving and help save lives.” That’s why the law firm is sponsoring the 3rd Annual Driver Safety Scholarship program. The three winning essayists will receive scholarships totaling $4,200 and be featured on television in the next Public Service Announcement (PSA) campaign for WHNT News 19’s Distracted Driving Project. “We’ve got to keep asking what we can do as a community to change the attitudes and perceptions of young drivers about texting and driving. We’re confident our young people have good ideas and we want to hear them,” says King.

HOW IT WORKS

To enter, write 1000 words that are clever, well-researched, and that offer a fresh take on the dangers of distracted driving. The tone can be light-hearted or serious, as long as it’s informative, helpful and original. This is a chance to be creative, get recognition in the media, earn money for college — and do something that matters. Three scholarships will go to 2017 graduating high school seniors and/or rising college freshmen in Alabama colleges and universities who write compelling essays. See eligibility requirements, hear from previous winners, read their essays, get essay tips and apply online at the Morris King & Hodge Scholarship Page.

The deadline for submitting entries is April 21, 2017. TEACHERS: Consider sharing this with your students, working our extensive stories into your lesson plan, or offering the essay as extra credit. There’s more good content here.

PSA CAMPAIGN

Last year’s winners were profiled on television and featured in a month-long series of PSAs. You can see the PSA featuring last year’s essay winners on YouTube. The winners will be announced in May 2017. It’s truly an honor to be selected.

WHY IT MATTERS

As a law firm active in Huntsville, Alabama, Morris, King & Hodge, P.C. wants our state to be a safer place to live and raise families. Through the Distracted Driving project, the firm has partnered with WHNT News 19 to talk to thousands of high school students, encouraging them to change their own behavior and call out their friends when necessary. Helping students across the country receive a college education to pursue their career goals? That’s a wonderful bonus.

