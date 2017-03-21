× Madison Police searching for teens missing from Three Springs facility

MADISON, Ala. – Three teens have escaped Three Springs School of Madison and police are trying to locate the three. Police said the teens left the facility around 6pm Monday night.

Three Springs is a residential treatment facility for teens assigned to the program by the Alabama Department of Youth Services. It’s considered a medium-risk secure facility.

Madison Police have not released pictures of the teens they’re looking for. But they have released the following:

16-year-old, black male, 5’10” with brown eyes and black hair and weighs 185 pounds. 16-year-old, white male, about 5’6″, with green eyes and blonde hair, 175 pounds. 15-year-old, black male, 5’8″, with brown eyes and black hair and weighs 150 pounds.

If you see anyone matching the description above you’re asked to call the Madison Police Department, (256) 722-7190.