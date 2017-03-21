× Madison names 3 finalists for Fire Chief; public invited to interviews

MADISON, Ala. – The Madison City Council will host a work session this Saturday, March 25 to interview three candidates being considered for the city’s Fire Chief position.

The work session will be held in Council Chambers of Madison City Hall, located at 100 Hughes Road. The finalists are Brandy Williams, Acting Fire Chief for the City of Madison, Andy Woody, Training Chief for Searcy, Arkansas, and David Bailey, Fire Chief and Fire Marshal for Harriman, Tennessee.

The public is invited, however, to avoid distraction during the interview process, doors to the Council Chamber will be closed once an interview begins. Those wishing to attend may only enter at the beginning and exit at the conclusion of each interview. No questions from the public will be permitted.

The interview schedule is as follows:

7:45am – Team Meeting & Breakfast

8:30am – Brandy Williams

9:30am – David Bailey

10:30am – Andy Woody

11:30am – Wrap up and lunch

The City of Madison released the following information about the candidates:

David Bailey

Chief David Bailey is currently the Fire Chief and Fire Marshal for Harriman, Tennessee, a department with about 18 personnel. He has spent 36 years with Chesterfield County Fire and EMS, in Virginia (with 485 personnel), serving as a Dispatcher, Firefighter, Sergeant, Lieutenant, Captain, Deputy Director of Training and Safety, Administrative Officer, and 10 years as a Battalion Chief. Chief Bailey also served as the Risk Manager for Goodwill Industries in Virginia and the Deputy Coordinator of Emergency Management in Powhatan County, Virginia. Chief Bailey has served at the Chief level (Battalion Chief to Fire Chief) for approximately 11 years, and has served in the roles of Sergeant to Captain for about 10 years.

Chief Bailey has a Master’s degree in Public Administration, a Bachelor’s degree in Safety and Risk Administration, and an Associate’s in Police Science. Chief Bailey has completed the Executive Fire Officer Program with the National Fire Academy.

Brandy Williams

Chief Brandy Williams is currently the Acting Fire Chief for the City of Madison, and has been a member of the department since 1998. Chief Williams has served in the roles of Firefighter, Driver, Captain, Deputy Chief and Acting Chief. Chief Williams has been at the Chief level (Deputy Chief to Acting Chief) for 1 year, and has served as Captain for 6 years.

Chief Brandy Williams has a Bachelor’s degree in Fire Administration and an Associate’s in Health and Physical Education. Chief Williams has the designation as a Chief Fire Officer through the Center for Public Safety Excellence and is enrolled in the Executive Fire Officer 4-year program with the National Fire Academy.

Robert “Andy” Woody

Chief Andy Woody is currently the Training Chief for Searcy, Arkansas, a department with 59 personnel. Prior to Searcy, Chief Woody spent 18 years with the City of Springfield, Missouri Fire Department (with 220 personnel), serving as Firefighter, Training Captain, Shift Captain, Battalion Chief and Assistant Fire Chief. Chief Woody has been at the Chief level (Battalion Chief to Assistant Chief) for about 7.5 years, and served as Captain for approximately 9.5 years.

Chief Woody has a Master’s degree in Public Government/Administrative Studies, a Bachelor’s in Business Management, and an Associate’s in Fire Science Technology. Chief Woody has the designation as a Chief Fire Officer and a Chief Training Officer through the Center for Public Safety Excellence and is in his final year of the Executive Fire Officer 4-year program with the National Fire Academy.

Information courtesy: madisonal.gov.