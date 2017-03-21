× Huntsville Animal Services does most with its money, looks forward to adding nonprofit

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Huntsville Animal Services saves more than 90% of the animals that enter the shelter. That’s 92% of dogs and 95% of cats. It takes every red cent of the two million dollars Huntsville Animal Services has in its budget for this fiscal year to help them all.

“One of them being for medical supplies and medicines,” Animal Care Supervisor Karen Buchan said of where the money is spent. “That plays a really big key with our budget.”

Animal services employees do all they can to save each animal that enters one of the shelter’s kennels.

“Every animal, no matter what the breed, the condition of the animal, every animal is worth saving,” Buchan said.

But, it costs a lot to vaccinate, microchip, spay and neuter and treat each animal.

“If they have a severe skin condition we have medicine, antibiotics, that we can treat these animals,” Buchan said.

But, being a service of the city, they aren’t able to solicit donations.

“A lot of times, if we have an animal that we know we can’t help, then we will contact a local rescue group that may be able to help this animal,” Buchan said.

But, times are changing at the shelter.

“We are working on getting a 501(c)(3), a nonprofit for charity, and it’s going to be called Huntsville Animal Services Foundation,” Buchan said. “Then we would be able to ask for donations to help these animals.”

Huntsville Animal Services has completed the required paperwork to achieve nonprofit status. Those with animal services said they rely heavily on volunteers and foster families to help them care for the animals.

If you would like to volunteer or foster, visit www.huntsvilleal.gov/environment/animal-services or call (256)427-5000.