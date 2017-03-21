× Former Alabama football players Blake Sims and Christion Jones to run football camp in Marshall Co. April 1

DOUGLAS, Ala. — Two former Alabama football players will run a football camp for boys and girls April 1 in Marshall County. Non-campers will also have a chance to meet the players.

“My kids have been to one of Blake’s camps before and they really loved it. He’s a great guy,” said Cherri Fountaine.

Fountaine is organizing the football camp in the Town of Douglas, in Marshall County, with – “Blake Sims and Christion Jones, and Blake Sims’ little brother is going to be helping us,” she said.

The one – day camp will be April 1 at the Douglas High School football stadium, which is directly across the street from the school. It will run from 12 to 4. It’s open to boys and girls ages 5 – 18.

Here is the package information:

Camp / photo – $55

Camp / photo and a signed 8 X 10 photo of each athlete – $85 dollars

Camp / photo and a signed full-size football – $100

Camp / photo, both photos, and signed football – $125

After camp photo-op for non-campers (bring your own camera) – $20 dollars

There are a limited number of camp spots and non-camper photo-ops available.

“We have a lot of coaches who are volunteering from Oneonta, here in Douglas, Asbury,” Fountaine explained.

“We will do just fundamental drills to work with the kids with the fundamentals as far as the football aspect is concerned, and basically, it’ll just be a good time with Blake Sims and Christion Jones,” said Douglas High School Head Football Coach Brad Pounds.

The camp will benefit the sports programs in the town. You’re encouraged to register early. You can do that by calling 256-673-8529, or through email at simsjonescamp@gmail.com.