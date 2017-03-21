Auburn quarterback transfering from program

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

AUBURN, Ala. (al.com) - Backup quarterback Tyler Queen announced his plans to transfer from Auburn Tuesday afternoon.

The redshirt sophomore revealed the news on his personal Twitter account.

"First off, I would like to thank the Auburn Family for all their continued support through the good times and the bad times since the first day I stepped on campus," Queen wrote in the message. "I'll always have a special place in my heart for the best fans in college football. I want to thank the coaches for the opportunity to be a student-athlete here at Auburn.

