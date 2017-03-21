Alabama Coalition for Immigrant Justice calls for immediate release of the “Alabama 40”

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – A group spoke out Tuesday about the recent arrests of approximately 40 immigrants by ICE between March 17-19.

The Alabama Coalition for Immigrant Justice is calling for the immediate release of the “Alabama 40.” The immigrants were arrested in Huntsville, Decatur, Athens and Hartselle and are being held in jails in Madison, Morgan and DeKalb counties as they await transport to regional ICE detention facilities in Louisiana and Ohio.

The group says the detainees’ families are terrified and don’t wish to speak publicly about the arrests. The ACIJ adds among those arrested were people with no criminal record who were present during the sweep.

The group also plans a prayer vigil tonight at 7 p.m. at the DeKalb County Jail in Fort Payne.