× ADOC searches for inmate who escaped from work release

DECATUR, Ala. – The Alabama Department of Corrections is searching for an escaped inmate.

Authorites say that 28-year-old Dior Lavar Boyd left from his assigned job location in the Decatur Work Release Center at approximately 7:05 p.m. Wednesday.

The ADOC said that Boyd’s job location is located in Huntsville.

Boyd is 5’8″ tall, weighs 150 lbs, with black hair and brown eyes. Boyd was last seen wearing blue jeans, a white t-shirt, with blue and white tennis shoes.

Boy was serving a sentence of 18 months for the Distribution of a Controlled Substance.

If you have any information on Dior Boyd’s whereabouts, contact your local law enforcement agency or call the Alabama Department of Corrections at (800)831-8825