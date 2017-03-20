WATCH LIVE: Huntsville City Councilman Devyn Keith hosts community conversation

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – After a recent encounter with police, Huntsville City Councilman Devyn Keith invites citizens and law enforcement to come together to have a community conversation Monday

Keith said the topic will be community policing. The meeting is from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Academy for Academics and Arts, located at 4800 Sparkman Drive NW.

“After my incident, I had a number of calls from constituents who said that they had similar incidents and maybe they didn’t go as positive as mine went,” said Keith.

Keith represents District 1. He said the encounter — where police apparently briefly questioned him as a potential robbery suspect based on his race and clothing — was resolved with “civility between myself and the officers on duty.”

He said he hopes this meeting will turn into a policy proposal when it comes to community policing.