× UPDATE: Missing Guntersville girl located

GUNTERSVILLE, Ala. – The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency has cancelled the Endangered Child Alert for a Guntersville teen. She has been located.

The alert was issued on Saturday for Ruby Ann Webb, 14. She had last been seen in Guntersville on Friday.

Right now, there is no word on where or how Ruby was found. WHNT News 19 will work to gather that information and will update you when we can.