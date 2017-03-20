UAH forward Seab Webster to play in DII All-Star game

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (uahchargers.com) - Seab Webster will play one final game in the Blue and White as the senior forward has been selected to play in the 2017 Reese's Division II College All-Star Game as announced by the NABC on Monday.

The conted will be played on Friday, March 24, at 7 p.m. CDT at the NCAA Division II Elite Eight at the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls, S.D. The teams are composed of two senior student-athletes from each of the eight regions in Division II and five senior at-large selections.

The game will be streamed live on the Sanford Pentagon Facebook page.

