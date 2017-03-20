Strong to severe storms likely Tuesday afternoon, evening

The Storm Prediction Center posted a SLIGHT RISK of severe weather for Tuesday, mainly for storms in the afternoon and evening that could produce some strong winds and hail.

What to expect from Tuesday’s storms: A strong upper-air disturbance and a cold front dropping south through the region bring a threat of some heavy storms from midday through early evening Tuesday.

The primary threat from any individual storm would most likely come from large hail: bigger than a quarter. There is a low chance that some storms could produce briefly high wind gusts between 3 PM and 8 PM.

We are not anticipating a threat of tornadoes for Tuesday afternoon and evening, however strong wind gusts could knock down tree limbs or power lines. Hail larger than 1 inch in diameter is also possible, though the risk is rather low.

We will continue to monitor the situation on-air and online. In addition, our Live Alert 19 app will notify you if lightning or heavy rain are detected in your area, or if a watch or warning has been issued.