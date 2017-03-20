Sheriff Jimmy Harris pushes to have Alabama pistol permits accepted in every state

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DEKALB COUNTY, Ala. - "I have contacted some of our senators and representatives to try to get them to work with these other states."

Right now only 30 states in the U.S. accept Alabama's pistol permits.

"You know I feel like if we are going to honor all of theirs, then they need to honor all of ours," said Sheriff Jimmy Harris of the DeKalb County Sheriff's Office.

Alabama accepts every state's permits. Sheriff Harris said having states deny theirs isn't fair, especially during these times.

"I don't think people that can legally travel with a concealed pistol permit, I don't think they should travel now without a pistol," said Sheriff Harris.

Those receiving permits must apply and receive several background checks like any other state's requirements.

"We basically do what every state does. The ones that have honored ours, I have read theirs and theirs are almost to the letter like ours are."

If you're caught with a pistol in an area that doesn't accept your permit, you may suffer some serious consequences.

"You can get jail time. They can take your pistol away from you."

Sheriff Harris said he'll continue to work with the state legislature to reach out and get the other 20 states to decide to change this.