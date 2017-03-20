Prescribed burn leads to hazy skies Monday

Many areas in Northern Alabama experienced a haze developing Monday afternoon. That came from a prescribed burn being performed by the Alabama Forestry Commission in Bankhead National Forest. The National Weather Service posted to their social media accounts to confirm that the smoke was not from a wildfire, but was being controlled safely.

This probably won’t be the last smoky day in the Tennessee Valley. The Forestry Commission is planning on continuing prescribed burns across the state of Alabama over the spring and summer seasons. Prescribed burns help control the undergrowth in a forest, which can reduce the wildfire risk this coming fall.