Kool & the Gang to perform at Harris Home for Children’s 63rd Anniversary Celebration

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – The Harris Home for Children was founded in 1954. This private, non-profit agency has provided love and compassion for thousands of neglected and dependent children over the years.

The Harris Home has been licensed by the Alabama Department of Human Resources as a foster care institution and child placement agency.

The 63rd Anniversary dinner will take place April 27th, 6 p.m. at the VBC. The concert is at 8 p.m. Guess who’s performing? Kool and the Gang! Tickets are now available through Ticketmaster outlets or online at ticketmaster.com. Call (256) 837-0332 for more information.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video