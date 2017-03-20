× Huntsville Police make arrest in Sunday night shooting at Taco Bell

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Huntsville Police have arrested a 19-year-old in connection to a shooting that happened Sunday night at Taco Bell on North Memorial Parkway. They say it’s related to a shooting that happened in August of 2015.

Officers have charged Donovan Keith Little with Attempted Murder in the shooting of a 15-year-old.

Huntsville Police responded to the restaurant to find the teen suffering from gunshot wounds. Paramedics rushed him to the hospital in critical condition.

Witnesses said the victim was inside the store waiting in line when Little walked in, pulled a gun, and shot the victim before leaving the store.

Little turned himself into Huntsville Police just after 9:00 p.;m.

Investigators say Sunday’s shooting stemmed from an August 2015 shooting inside a home in the 2500 block of Holmes Avenue. Little was the victim of that shooting. Huntsville Police say the victim from the Taco Bell shooting was charged with Assault 2nd Degree for that shooting.

Little is being held in the Madison County Jail.