Family Members and friends mourn loss of crash victims

LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ala. – Family and friends have confirmed 24-year-old Kyle Brown and 23-year-old J.R. Little died in a crash that happened Saturday on County Road 33. Their deaths have shocked the entire Lawrence County community.

Loved ones say Brown was dating Little's sister and the two were riding together in the car at the time of the crash. Brown leaves behind a 3-year-old son with his ex-girlfriend Jordan York.

York describes Little as a guy adored by many. "We were really good friends, he was my bud, so we had a good time."

The same can be said for Brown. "He was the life of the party," said York. "And he never met a stranger. He was generous and giving and had a heart of gold."

York dated Brown for close to five years and they have a 3-year-old son together. "He loved Carter more than anybody in this world."

York said the two ended their relationship recently, though she still cared for the father of her child. York was with Brown 20 minutes before the crash. "So that was I guess his goodbye before it happened," York said.

"Next weekend would have been his weekend to have Carter," said York. "So it will hit then whenever he asks to go to his daddy's house."

York is one of many in the Lawrence County community dealing with loosing the duo. For Jordan, she said family and God will help her pull through the pain and try to be strong for her little one.

Kyle Brown's family has set up a GoFundMe account to help with funeral expenses. Anything left over will be put into an account for his son Carter.

J.R. Little's family has also set up a GoFundMe account.