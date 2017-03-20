× Escaped inmate from Montgomery back in custody

MONTGOMERY, Ala. – The Alabama Department of Corrections says an inmate who escaped over the weekend has been recaptured. Demetrius Harris, 44, reportedly escaped from a work release job site on Saturday.

Investigators say Fairfield Police officers arrested Harris at a gas station in Fairfield at 1:00 a.m. on Monday. They say he had a stolen vehicle in his possession at the time of his arrest.

He was taken to the Jefferson County Jail to await his return to the Department of Corrections.

Harris is serving a life sentence for first degree theft of property on a 1999 conviction out of Montgomery County. Harris has multiple burglary and theft of property convictions dating to 1991. He now faces charges for the escape and other offenses.

Harris was assigned to the Frank Lee Work Release Center in Deatsville before his escape.