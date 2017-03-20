× Dairy Queen® Celebrates First Day of Spring With Free Cone Day on March 20

Participating non-mall Dairy Queen locations throughout the U.S. will celebrate the first day of Spring by giving away free ice cream cones.

Fans will receive a free small vanilla soft-serve cone as donations are collected for Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals.

Last year, more than $200,000 was raised during free cone day.

The offer is only available Monday, March 20.

To find a participating location, contact information for Dairy Queen locations can be found at www.DairyQueen.com/locator.

About Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals:

Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals ® raises funds and awareness for 170 member hospitals that provide 32 million treatments each year to kids across the U.S. and Canada. Donations stay local to fund critical treatments and healthcare services, pediatric medical equipment and charitable care. Since 1983, Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals has raised more than $5 billion, most of it $1 at a time through the charity’s Miracle Balloon icon. Its various fundraising partners and programs support the nonprofit’s mission to save and improve the lives of as many children as possible. Find out why children’s hospitals need community support, identify your member hospital and learn how you can Put Your Money Where the Miracles Are, at CMNHospitals.org and facebook.com/CMNHospitals.

https://twitter.com/DairyQueen/status/842738928637632514/photo/1?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw