× Could the FBI bring 4,000 jobs to Huntsville? Mayor says he’s “cautiously optimistic”

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – The Federal Bureau of Investigation is looking for a new home for its headquarters, and it’s eyeing the Rocket City as a possibility.

The move would bring more than 4,000 jobs to Redstone Arsenal. According to our news partner Al.com, the jobs aren’t a guarantee just yet, but Mayor Tommy Battle said he’s “cautiously optimistic.”

Battle credits U.S. Senator Richard Shelby for the possible move to Huntsville.

The FBI is seeking a new location for its headquarters due to deteriorating conditions at the Hoover Building in Washington, D.C.