David Rockefeller, banker and philanthropist, dies at 101

NEW YORK (CNNMoney) — David Rockefeller, the famed banker and philanthropist, died Monday at age 101, according to a spokesperson for the Rockefeller Brothers Fund.

Rockefeller had served as chairman of what is now JPMorgan Chase. But he was also born into great wealth as a grandson of John D. Rockefeller, who was the founder of the Standard Oil empire and America’s first billionaire.

According to Forbes, David Rockefeller was worth $3.3 billion at the time of his death, making him the world’s oldest billionaire.