Auburn University trustees name new university president

AUBURN, Ala. – The Trustees of Auburn University have named the university’s 19th president. They named Dr. Steven Leath from Iowa State University.

A 14-member committee began a national search in September after President Jay Gouge announced his intention to retire this summer.

The Auburn University Facebook Page live streamed the announcement this morning:

Iowa State University’s website indicates Leath became president of the university in January of 2012.

President Leath holds a B.S. in plant science from Pennsylvania State University, M.S. in plant science from the University of Delaware, and Ph.D. in plant pathology from the University of Illinois. The website also indicates Leath is a pilot, and an outdoorsman who enjoys bird hunting and bow hunting.