Athens PD: 50 handguns taken from pawn store in overnight burglary

ATHENS, Ala. – Athens Police are trying to determine who broke into Bradford’s Jewelry and Pawn overnight. An officer noticed one of the front windows had been broken out of the shop on South Marion Street.

Investigators believe the burglary happened between midnight and 1:50 a.m.

Business managers are trying to do inventory of the store, but they believe there were approximately 50 handguns taken in the burglary.

Athens Police investigators have asked for assistance from The Bureau of Alcohol Tobacco and Firearms in the case.

Officers ask anyone who noticed anything suspicious to call the Athens Police Department at 256-233-8700.