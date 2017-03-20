Alabama signee John Petty named Gatorade Alabama player of the year

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (al.com) - The first of three potential John Petty award repeats is in the books.

The Mae Jemison senior and Alabama signee has again been named the Gatorade Alabama Basketball Player of the Year. Petty is the first player to win in consecutive years since the award's inception in 1987. He joins former opponent Joshua Langford of Madison Academy as the award's only two-time winner.

Petty has a chance to repeat as Mr. Basketball and win a third consecutive Class 5A Player of the Year honor during the Alabama Sports Writers Association awards banquet on April 4. Only two players - Butler's Trevor Lacey in 2010-11 and John Carroll's Ronald Steele in 2003-04 - have won Mr. Basketball twice.

