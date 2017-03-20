Alabama begins spring ball on Tuesday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (al.com) - Part I of the offseason is about to end with spring practice starting Tuesday in Tuscaloosa. The first of 15 workouts will begin in the afternoon behind closed doors.

It culminates April 22 on A-Day in Bryant-Denny Stadium in the familiar spring ritual. Every year is different, of course, and this March/April will bring a few unique circumstances.

We discuss a few of these topics in the video above.

For the first time since 2013 with AJ McCarron, there is a starting quarterback returning to spring practice. Jalen Hurts will experience his second cycle at Alabama when things get started -- this time with experience and expectations. A year ago, he was the true freshman early enrollee who rose to the job with an impressive offseason.

