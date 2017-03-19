× Trustees to vote on new Auburn University president

AUBURN, Ala. (AP) _ Trustees will be voting on a new president of Auburn University.

An announcement from the university says board members have a special called meeting set for Monday morning to name a new president.

The board is looking for a successor to Jay Gogue, who plans to retire this summer. A 14-member search committee began looking for a new president after Gogue announced his plans in September.

Gogue began his term as president in 2007. The Georgia native is an Auburn graduate.