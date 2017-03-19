× Attorney Rich Raleigh sheds some light on finding lawyers in Huntsville

HUNTSVILLE, Al. – This week’s Leadership Perspectives interview features Huntsville attorney Rich Raleigh, who is a past president of the Alabama Bar Association.

Rich explains that it doesn’t have to be costly to find a lawyer you can trust – in fact, several lawyers volunteer through programs like the Volunteer Lawyers Program. You cna find more information on this from the Alabama Access to Justice Commission or the Alabama State Bar Association.

Here’s more of our conversation, and the question Rich Raleigh is answering – how much does it cost to hire a lawyer?

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

