× ICE agents make arrests in the Tennessee Valley

Madison County, Ala. – The U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement confirms for WHNT News 19 they have made arrests in the Tennessee Valley.

They would not confirm specifically where the arrests took place, nor how many were detained, but did say the arrests were part of their normal targeted enforcement operations.

They did not disclose if there were any plans for future enforcement operations in the area.

Stay with WHNT News 19 as we continue to gather more details in this developing story.