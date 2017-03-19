× Happening Today: Big Daddy Weave playing at Priceville High School

Christian music fans, listen up! A special concert Sunday will take place at Priceville High School.

The concert is being hosted by the Shoal Creek Baptist Church and will feature headlining artist Big Daddy Weave, along with We Are Messengers and Zach Williams.

Big Daddy Weave is one of the top artists in Christian Music, and has sold over one million albums.

The doors will open to the concert at 7:00 PM on March 19th. Ticket prices are $15-50. You can purchase them here.