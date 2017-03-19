Buffalo Wild Wings in Athens holds grand opening

ATHENS, Al. – Athens is getting ready to open its first Buffalo Wild Wings on Monday, March 20th.

The location revealed via its Facebook page that it will give away a coupon book for a free snack or boneless wing good per week throughout the whole year.

The grand opening will begin on Monday, March 20th at 11 AM. Managers will be present to give away items for points in a door-prize competition. The business expects people to line up as early as Sunday evening, but encourages everyone to play fair.