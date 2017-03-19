× ADOC searching for escaped inmate

MONTGOMERY, Ala. – The Alabama Department of Corrections is searching for an inmate that left his assigned job location in Montgomery.

Officials said Demetrius Harris, 45, escaped at approximately 11:20 p.m. Saturday.

Harris is 5’9″, weighs about 241 pounds, and has black hair and brown eyes. He is reported to be wearing a black jersey along with black pants and black shoes.

If you have any information concerning Harris’ whereabouts, please notify your local law enforcement agency or call the Alabama Department of Corrections at 1-800-831-8825.