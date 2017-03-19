A community comes together in prayer for Elizabeth Thomas’ safe return home

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

COLUMBIA, TN. - Family and friends gathered Saturday in prayer for Elizabeth Thomas' safe return to Columbia, Tennessee.

"I do ask that if Mr. Cummins if you're listening, that you may bring her back to us so you can mend not only our family but yours as well."

Emotional pleas came from 15-year-old's loved ones. Elizabeth's father also addressed the man police believe kidnapped her.

"He didn't just steal from me. He stole from the Maury County community. We are going to get her back."

Elizabeth's absence continues to break the hearts of those who knew her best. Her aunt hopes the public will continue to share her picture in efforts to bring her home.

"You can be a candle in the dark too. And your light will help lead us to where Elizabeth is."

They want their girl to know, the light will always be on.