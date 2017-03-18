× Vehicle on fire after crashing into a ravine in Lawrence County

LAWRENCE COUNTY, Al. – Lawrence County firefighters are working to put out a vehicle fire after an accident.

Alabama State Troopers responded to call around 8:45 PM after a vehicle was on fire following a crash into a ravine.

The crash occurred in Lawrence County on Highway 33 near County Road 290. So far, no fatalities have been confirmed at this time, however, the County Coroner is on the scene.

