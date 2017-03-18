Person arrested outside White House after jumping bike rack

(CNN) — A person jumped over a bike rack in front of the White House on Saturday, briefly putting the complex into an escalated security posture, two law enforcement officials told CNN.

The person, who never made it to the White House fence, was taken into custody and is being questioned, the sources said.

One of the sources said the process worked the way it was supposed to, with the person being apprehended quickly after making it over the bike rack.

The security posture has returned to normal, the sources said.