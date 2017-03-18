Nationwide search begins for kidnapped Tennessee student

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

TENNESSEE - The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has issued a nationwide Endangered Child Alert in the kidnapping of Elizabeth Thomas, a freshman from a local high school in Culleoka, Tennessee.

Police say 50-year-old Tad Cummins, a former teacher at the high school where Thomas was enrolled in, was fired earlier this week after police issued a warrant for him for sexual misconduct with a minor. Cummins had been suspended for a month prior to the issuance of the arrest warrant for inappropriate contact with a student.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has added Tad Cummins to the state's Top 10 Most Wanted list. The FBI has also sent a team to assist in the investigation.

The TBI says a friend dropped Elizabeth Thomas off at a Shoney's in Columbia, Tennessee on Monday. Around the same time, Cummins was recorded by a camera getting gas at a nearby gas station.

Later that evening, police say information placed Thomas in Decatur, Alabama. The next day, the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation issued an Endangered Child Alert.

Cummins now faces a charge of aggravated kidnapping in addition to the charges of sexual misconduct with Thomas during his time as a teacher. Altogether, Cummins faces 8-20 years in prison.

District Attorney Brent Cooper says if Cummins returns Thomas willingly, the DA will weigh that in his favor.

Investigators have received nearly 175 tips so far, but none have produced any credible sightings of either individual. Cummins is driving a silver Nissan Rogue.

They believe the low number of tips means they are likely our of the view of the general public or outside the southeast where most of the news coverage has been. “Having last been seen on Monday morning, the individuals could, frankly, be anywhere,” said investigators.

"We've received a shockingly low number of leads in connection to this Amber alert. Which leads us to believe one of two things: either these individuals are outside of the public view or they are outside of the original net that we cast which was law enforcement and the public primarily across the Southeast. With that in mind we need more tips. I know when we have these missing kids situations it can feel like for folks at home, "What do I do? What can I do?" That's not my community. Those aren't my people. Most of us these days have social media networks. To that end, the TBI has this graphic. It's on our Facebook page."

The TBI would urge the public to remain vigilant and report any information that may prove beneficial in the ongoing search to 1-800-TBI-FIND. If you spot the Nissan Rogue and can verify the license plate to be TN 976-ZPT, call 911.