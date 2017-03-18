Man killed at Paris airport after seizing soldier’s weapon

PARIS (CNN) — Security forces killed a man who seized a weapon from a soldier at Paris Orly Airport, the French interior ministry said Saturday.

The attacker took the soldier’s weapon before seeking refuge in a shop, interior ministry spokesman Pierre-Henry Brandet. He was then shot dead.

No one else was injured, Brandet said, adding that an investigation has been launched.

The French National Police tweeted that a “police operation” was underway at the airport, with an elite operations unit and bomb squad officers at the scene.

The police urged the public to avoid the airport, follow instructions and not to cross the security perimeter.

Police keeping people away from #orly terminal as police operation continues pic.twitter.com/eHr3H31gM0 — Melissa Bell (@MelissaBellCNN) March 18, 2017

The airport has been evacuated while police search for possible accomplices and explosives, CNN’s French affiliate BFMTV reported.

Interior Minister Bruno Le Roux is on his way to the scene, Brandet said.

With roads around the airport closed off, would-be travelers could be seen trying to make their way to the airport on foot with their baggage.

Desperate travelers make their way to #orly on foot as police operation closes access #paris pic.twitter.com/J9tK5OZs1S — Melissa Bell (@MelissaBellCNN) March 18, 2017

Air traffic has been suspended at the airport, with certain flights rerouted to Paris Charles De Gaulle airport.

Paris Orly Airport is France’s second-busiest airport, with international and domestic air traffic.

