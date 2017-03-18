Love wood crafting? You’ll love this!

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. - If you have an interest in any aspect of wood crafting, you may be interested in an event happening Saturday.

The Northern Alabama Woodcrafters are hosting an Intarsia event at the Jaycee's Community Building. Intarsia is a woodworking technique that uses different types of wood to create a 3D picture.

"Intarsia Queen" Judy Gale Roberts will be in attendance.

The event is Saturday, March 18 from 9:30 a.m. till 4:30 p.m. Tickets are $20 and are available at the door. Children 12 and under can attend the event for free.