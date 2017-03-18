× Local March for Dimes team to hold vendor fair in Athens

ATHENS, Ala. — The March of Dimes March for Babies is happening in April. This year one team decided to do something special to fundraise. Their idea gives the community a unique way to help out.

After spending 31 days in the NICU with her two-pound newborn son Jake, Kristy Reith wanted to do something to give back. That’s why she started Team Baby Jake’s Buddies for the March of Dimes. Reith is team captain.

“You hear it but you don’t really think about it happening, but once it happens to you, you really see how many people in the community are going through the same thing that you are,” she explained.

This year Reith came up with the idea of a vendor fair to fundraise. The team is partnering with the City of Athens to make it happen.

“We are going to have about 25 vendors here, and they’ll set up and they’ll set up their products and stuff. And they’ve all donated to a raffle and we’ve had local businesses donate to that raffle as well,” said Reith.

100 percent of the proceeds will go directly to the March of Dimes.

“Everybody wants to help you know? And it’s a good way to help because there are so many babies, I think the current number is one in eight are born premature,” said Reith.

When coming up with the idea, Reith really wanted to bring the community in. She said the City of Athens hopes to make this a yearly event.

“When I called the city they were very much on board with it and really wanted to help us try to raise money for such a great cause,” she said.

Reith also hopes to have live music, food trucks, entertainment for kids and a big turnout.

The vendor fair will be on April 8, at Swan Creek Park in Athens. It will be held from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Thankfully, baby Jake is now six years old. If you would like to donate, or join Team Baby Jake’s Buddies for the March for Babies, you can click here.