Decatur school board accepts superintendent’s resignation

DECATUR, Ala. – The Decatur City School board accepted the resignation of Superintendent Dan Brigman during an emergency meeting Saturday.

The school board thanked Brigman for his service to students, parents, constituents, faculty, staff, and administration of Decatur City Schools. They also wished Brigman and his family all the best.

Brigman did not attend the meeting. The board unanimously voted to accept his resignation.

He started the position 10 months ago taking over when former Superintendent Ed Nichols retired.

There was no discussion at the meeting, and board members declined to comment on the reason for the resignation.

The school board said they will be announcing a meeting sometime in the future to begin the process of filling the Superintendent position.

