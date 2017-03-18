Botanical Illustration Art classes offered to budding artists

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. - The Huntsville Botanical Garden offers much more than just nature walks and beautiful flowers. It's also a great place for budding artists to learn new skills.

Botanical Illustration Art classes are being offered to the public. Students will learn about tools, papers and the fundamentals of illustration. The lessons will also cover drawing, perspective and tonal values. The classes are recommended for people who don't believe they can draw and to those with some skills.

People are welcome to come to classes to observe. Fees to attend are $40 for members, $50 for non-members.

Classes are available March 18, 25 and 29 from 9:30 a.m. till 12:30 p.m.

If you would like to learn more or are interested in registering for a class, contact Soozi Pline at spline@hsvbg.org or call the Huntsville Botanical Garden at 256-830-4447.