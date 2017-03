× ALEA Issues Endangered Child Alert for Guntersville 14-year-old

The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency has issued an Endangered Child Alert for a missing Guntersville teen.

Ruby Ann Webb, 14, was last seen in Guntersville on March 17.

ALEA describes her as a white female with brown hair and green eyes. She is approximately 5’6″, 180 pounds.

Anyone with information on Webb’s whereabouts is encouraged to contact Guntersville Police at (256) 571-7571, or call 911.