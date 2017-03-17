U.S. Rep. Robert Aderholt meets with President Trump, will now support health care bill

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WASHINGTON, D.C. -- U.S. Rep. Robert Aderholt has changed his mind about the GOP’s health bill after a meeting with President Donald Trump in the Oval Office Friday morning.

Aderholt was among a group of members of Congress who’d expressed reservations about the bill.

Trump invited the delegation to a meeting Friday morning.

Aderholt said he told the President he was concerned about language that could drive up health premiums for older and poorer Americans. He described the encounter in a news release.

“I expressed to the President my concern around the treatment of older, poorer Americans in states like Alabama. I reminded him that he received overwhelming support from Alabama’s voters,” Aderholt said. “The President listened to the fact that a 64-year-old person living near the poverty line was going to see their insurance premiums go up from $1,700 to $14,600 per year.”

Aderholt told WHNT News 19 he had a direct discussion with Trump.

“We looked face-to-face, he looked me in the eye and told me that this would be dealt with,” Aderholt said. “That the people of Alabama supported him greatly and that he wants to fix this problem.”

Aderholt said members of the House leadership were in the meeting, as well as White House staff. He said there is time to amend the bill in the House Rules Committee and even later as the bill makes its way through the Senate.

“And the leadership was in the room there, the House leadership, (U.S. Rep.) Steve Scalise, who is the Whip for the Republicans was in there,” Aderholt said. “He heard what the President said. He knows that this is very important to the President and I expect the President to live up to his commitment.”

Aderholt said he asked Trump if this was the bill that he supported. Aderholt said Trump told him, he supports it “1,000 percent.”