"Taste the Spirit of Madison" will return for the third year

MADISON, Ala. – The Madison Chamber of Commerce and Senator Bill Holtzclaw are hosting “Taste the Spirit of Madison” on April 8.

The event will return for the third time at Insanity Complex.

“Taste the Spirit is a two-part event, there’s a festival during the day that runs from ten to three and we’re going to have live music, bazaar booths, everything from martial arts to insurance for people to come check out,” said Madison Chamber Executive Director, Pam Honeycutt.

It’s a way to showcase all Madison has to offer for those who live in Madison or those who are just visiting.

“It’s such a wonderful example of the culture of Madison and people being able to see the different types of businesses and restaurants and shops that come together to make Madison what it is,” said Honeycutt.

This year, Senator Bill Holtzclaw will be the presenting sponsor.

The senator has a lot to do with why breweries are a popular pastime in north Alabama and why they are featured in the festival.

“The Brewery Modernization Act is a bill that I sponsored back in 2012 that kind of opened the door to what we thought was going to be this entrepreneurial kick that really has shot and exploded here in north Alabama,” said Holtzclaw.

Aside from all the fun, Sen. Holtzclaw said he really wants people to know what type of businesses are right in their backyard.

After 6 p.m., Taste the Spirit will host “Bites & Brews.” The second part of the festival will showcase local breweries.

Bites & Brews will run from 6 p.m. – 10 p.m. and tickets are available through the Madison Chamber of Commerce for $20. Tickets will be $25 at the door.

You can purchase tickets by calling (256) 325-8317 or visiting the Chamber’s website.