Potential agreement reached between Florence City Schools and UNA in property mediation

FLORENCE, Ala.-A fight over a piece of property in Florence may be close to an end.

Florence City Schools interim superintendent Connie Wallace tells WHNT News 19 that the Florence Board of Education and the University of North Alabama have mediated a potential agreement concerning the Florence Middle School campus. Each of the boards plan to meet as soon as possible to vote on the proposed agreement. The details will remain confidential until they are approved by both entities’ governing boards.

The Florence Board of Education plans to build a new school on the site of the former Middle School. The University of North Alabama has expressed concern and interest over the property and parking for Braly Stadium. Earlier this month a judge ordered both sides into mediation.