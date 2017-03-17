One correctional officer and two inmates stabbed at Draper Correctional Facility

ELMORE, Ala. — An inmate is suspected of stabbing a correctional officer and two other inmates early Friday morning at the Draper Correctional Facility in Elmore.

Prison officials say there was an altercation between two inmates at around 1:40 a.m., one of them stabbed the other, which is when a correctional officer and another inmate stepped in to respond.

The stabbed officer and two inmates obtained non-life threatening injuries and were transported to a local hospital. All three of them have already been released.

Officials say that inmate Tyrone Dunn, 44, is the main suspect in the stabbings. He is a serving a 25-year sentence for a second-degree assault conviction in 2013.

The Elmore Correctional Facility is will be locked down for the remainder of the investigation into this incident.