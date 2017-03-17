Marion County Sheriff’s Office searching for escaped inmates

MARION COUNTY, Ala. – The Marion County Sheriff’s Office says two inmates escaped from the county jail around 1:30 Friday morning. There is currently an active search for them.

Deputies identified the men as Cory Dean, 22, and Zepplin Kennedy, 20.

Dean is charged with seven counts of Burglary 3rd, criminal mischief, arson and discharging a firearm into an unoccupied dwelling. Kennedy is charged with 31 counts of possession of pornography and production of pornography with a minor.

The Marion County Sheriff’s Office asks anyone with information on Dean or Kennedy to call them at 205-921-7433.