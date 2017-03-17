× Loved one speaks out after victim’s husband charged for murder

DECATUR, Ala. – Eight days have passed since Minnie Shackelford was murdered in her own home. Her husband Andreas Shackelford has been accused of her murder. “No one deserves to be brutally murdered, but most definitely not her,” Friend Adrianna Tapscott said.

Police believe Andreas murdered his wife. Family friend Adrianna Tapscott said it infuriates her. “I know I shouldn’t say that but I was angry, very angry because it`s just not fair. She didn’t deserve that. No one deserves that especially not her,” Tapscott said.

Over the course of the past week Minnie Shackleford’s family and friends have been on a rollercoaster of emotions. They recently celebrated her life at a vigil and while there people had nothing but remarkable things to say about Minnie. “They said she either fed them, took them in, she clothed them, or she encouraged them, that was everyone’s testimony towards her,” Tapscott said.

Tapscott has found memories of her friend. “My rest face isn’t a smile and um so I don’t do it on purpose, but sometimes I will rest my face, and she would say you need to fix your face. No one else will have the confidence in telling me that,” Tapscott said.

Adrianna knows Minnie will be looking down on her from above, so she’ll make sure to crack a smile. “She will defiantly be missed,” Tapscott said.

Minnie Shackleford’s body has been sent back to Mississippi and her funeral will be held on Saturday.