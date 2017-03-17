Heavy rain likely late Friday night

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – A weak front dropping into the Tennessee Valley will produce a quick round of very heavy rain late Friday night.

During the day Friday, expect more clouds than sunshine, mild temperatures and only a few brief showers.

The best chance for any measurable rain during the day Friday will be across Tennessee.

After 9 p.m. Friday, a large area of rain and thunder will move south from Tennessee into northern Alabama.

Flip through the gallery above to get an idea of when to expect rain where you live.

We think the rain will begin moving out shortly after daybreak Saturday. Some lighter showers may continue in southern DeKalb, Cullman, Lawrence, Marshall, and Morgan Counties through around 9 a.m.

The sky clears rapidly behind the rain; expect a sunny sky to develop late in the morning and we should be completely sunny during the afternoon.

The heaviest downpours may produce a quick 0.5 – 1″ of rain. Rain totals this high are most likely across Tennessee. Communities in north Alabama should see rain totals generally around or less than 0.5″.

WHNT.com’s Maps & Radar Page

Mobile Applications

Baron Saf-T-Net (phone/text)

Click here to read the forecast discussion.